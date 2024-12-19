Crypton 價格 (CRP)
今天 Crypton (CRP) 的實時價格爲 0.346552 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.79M USD。CRP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crypton 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 166.94K USD
- Crypton 當天價格變化爲 -0.49%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.94M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CRP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CRP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crypton 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0017307650300878。
在過去30天內，Crypton 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0181134066。
在過去60天內，Crypton 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1155235250。
在過去90天內，Crypton 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.2280498043804128。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0017307650300878
|-0.49%
|30天
|$ -0.0181134066
|-5.22%
|60天
|$ -0.1155235250
|-33.33%
|90天
|$ -0.2280498043804128
|-39.68%
Crypton 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.08%
-0.49%
-1.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Crypton (CRP) is the monetary unit and digital currency of the Utopia P2P ecosystem. It is a decentralized cryptocurrency where transactions are instant, irreversible, and completely untraceable. When Cryptons are sent, the Peer-to-Peer network of Utopia confirms the transaction immediately, without delay. There is no centralized, or decentralized, authority capable of reversing a transaction on the Utopia network. uWallet balances of Cryptons cannot be seized or even identified by any authority. Crypton transactions are completely anonymous and cannot be tracked on the blockchain. Only the sender and receiver have any record of a transaction. Newly mined Cryptons are distributed every 15min block to nodes helping to maintain the network which meet the minimum requirements. Utopia is an ecosystem designed to protect the privacy of interactions and to preserve the security and confidentiality of each participant's personal data. The network went live on November 18, 2019, and is supported by the people who use it, based on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) technology. With no central server involved in data transmission or storage, it has no single point of failure and is truly decentralized. Each node, including your Utopia client, transmits network data using secure Curve25519 high-speed elliptic curve cryptography. The data transmitted cannot be intercepted by any third-party, only the recipient is able to read it. All personal account data is stored on a Utopia user's local device in an encrypted file using 256-bit AES encryption. Utopia enables users to bypass online censorship and firewalls, allowing them to freely communicate and interact with whomever they want, whenever they want. Users can privately send instant text and voice messages, transfer files, play games and create censorship-resistant group chats, channels, and websites, as well as make and accept payments denominated in Utopia's fully integrated digital currency, Crypton.
|1 CRP 兌換 AUD
A$0.5544832
|1 CRP 兌換 GBP
￡0.27377608
|1 CRP 兌換 EUR
€0.33268992
|1 CRP 兌換 USD
$0.346552
|1 CRP 兌換 MYR
RM1.559484
|1 CRP 兌換 TRY
₺12.15357864
|1 CRP 兌換 JPY
¥54.41212952
|1 CRP 兌換 RUB
₽35.83001128
|1 CRP 兌換 INR
₹29.50197176
|1 CRP 兌換 IDR
Rp5,681.17941888
|1 CRP 兌換 PHP
₱20.4638956
|1 CRP 兌換 EGP
￡E.17.64296232
|1 CRP 兌換 BRL
R$2.18674312
|1 CRP 兌換 CAD
C$0.49556936
|1 CRP 兌換 BDT
৳41.412964
|1 CRP 兌換 NGN
₦538.9576704
|1 CRP 兌換 UAH
₴14.54478744
|1 CRP 兌換 VES
Bs17.3276
|1 CRP 兌換 PKR
Rs96.42462848
|1 CRP 兌換 KZT
₸181.15312696
|1 CRP 兌換 THB
฿11.94911296
|1 CRP 兌換 TWD
NT$11.31145728
|1 CRP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.30843128
|1 CRP 兌換 HKD
HK$2.69270904
|1 CRP 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.45858896