Cryptoku 價格 (CKU)
今天 Cryptoku (CKU) 的實時價格爲 0.00178923 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CKU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cryptoku 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- Cryptoku 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CKU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CKU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cryptoku 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cryptoku 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001650566。
在過去60天內，Cryptoku 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0013925909。
在過去90天內，Cryptoku 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0001650566
|-9.22%
|60天
|$ -0.0013925909
|-77.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cryptoku 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-9.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Cryptoku Exchange was formed by a group of entrepreneur with different skillsets in business development, banking, private equity, information technology, e-commerce, and fintech. As a whole we share a common goal “to offer our investors a market place that promotes crypto-assets with real world utility”. To achieve this, Cryptoku Exchange will only promote coins and/or tokens that are : A) ranked top 500 on coinmarketcap; and/or B) have been scrutinized by the Cryptoku Launchpad Program (CLP). CLP is governed by an independent board who will only entertain coins and/or tokens that has a clear underlying value from the day the coin and/or token is launched in the market. Cryptoku is committed in continuously creating products and services that are interchangeable with CKU. The products and services created by Cryptoku are customer orientated and are products and services that can be solely provided and owned by the company, or by our vendors who we have a legal contracted and agreement to accept CKU in return for their products and/or services. CKU is the native token from Cryptoku. Permitted by the laws of Indonesia, the following products & services provided by Cryptokuwill be exchangeable with CKU.
