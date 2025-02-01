Crypto Real Estate 價格 (CRE)
今天 Crypto Real Estate (CRE) 的實時價格爲 0.00052036 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CRE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crypto Real Estate 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.72 USD
- Crypto Real Estate 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CRE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CRE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crypto Real Estate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Crypto Real Estate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000344460。
在過去60天內，Crypto Real Estate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000743640。
在過去90天內，Crypto Real Estate 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000344460
|-6.61%
|60天
|$ -0.0000743640
|-14.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Real Estate 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Crypto Real Estate is a company bridging the gap between the real estate industry and cryptocurrencies through our mobile app and real world business ventures including a crypto hotel and cafes. What makes your project unique? It will be the first platform that supports trading real estate and offering services with payment in cryptocurrencies without the need for a third party (broker), and connecting people in the real estate industry looking for jobs or companies looking for employees. History of your project. The company behind the project, Crypto Real Estate, has been registered in Dubai in 2022. The CRE token is scheduled to launch in April 2023 on Binance Smart Chain. What’s next for your project? We aim to become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency projects in the world. One of the ways we aim to achieve that is to have innovative utilities and completely secure products, from smart contracts to apps. Before the token launches, we'll be fully incorporated, doxxed, audited by at least two auditing companies, and have our first utility (real estate mobile app) live. After the launch we will begin expanding to our other goals - building the first ever crypto hotel in the world and then branching out. What can your token be used for? The token will be used for every product or service we offer - payments in our mobile app (discounts applied if paying with CRE), discounts and offers in our crypto hotels, as well as all the other products and services we will offer in the future (cafes, real estate property...)
