什麼是Crypto Pal (PAL)

Pal is the most famous dog in the world, with the most memeable name! We are the Pal to crypto. Everyone needs a Pal. [ THE MOST FAMOUS DOG ] Pal is arguably the single most famous dog in history. Pal has flown under the radar and has never been used before in crypto and is the most memeable name of all dog coins. Thus, we aim to be the greatest Pal another token can have, and by such attempt to be the most deflationary dog coin around. [ Pal And History ] Pal, the original Lassie, charmed audiences with his intelligence and loyalty. Star of books, films, and TV, Pal became a symbol of bravery and friendship. As Lassie, Pal's legacy endures, capturing hearts everywhere and reminding us of the timeless bond between humans and their canine companions. Join us in celebrating Pal, the most iconic dog in history!

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Crypto Pal (PAL) 資源 官網