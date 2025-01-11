Crypto Bros 價格 (BROS)
今天 Crypto Bros (BROS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BROS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crypto Bros 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 23.78 USD
- Crypto Bros 當天價格變化爲 -0.14%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BROS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BROS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crypto Bros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Crypto Bros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Crypto Bros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Crypto Bros 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.14%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|-46.70%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Crypto Bros 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.01%
-0.14%
-10.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Crypto Bros is a meme token that was created after US Rep. Brad Sherman's remarks before Congress which criticized "crypto bros" who, he claims, "printed over a trillion dollars out of thin air." The Congressman's words were quickly shared across social media and a community of likeminded, self-proclaimed "crypto bros" organically arose, leading to the creation of the token. What makes your project unique? The $BROS smart contract features a fixed supply of 69,000,000,000,000 meaning that no new tokens can be minted. There are no transaction taxes when transferring tokens on an exchange or to any other wallet. Ownership of the contract has been renounced, ensuring that it is impossible to edit the contract functions in any way. History of your project. $BROS came about as a direct result of Rep. Sherman's comments to the United States Congress on May 10, 2023. Sherman, however, is no stranger to memecoins - in late 2021, also before Congress, his ramblings about a hypothetical "mongoose coin" spawned dozens of memecoins and derivatives. Now, over a year later, Sherman is at it again, criticizing so called "crypto bros" who "made over a trillion dollars out of thin air." Thus a decentralized community of self-proclaimed cryptobros have come together to support the $BROS token. What’s next for your project? Our project is a grassroots one and relies on word of mouth growth and community-led initiatives that is using memetic power to increase exposure throughout crypto communities. What can your token be used for? This token is a memecoin for purely entertainment purposes and offers no guarantee of value or expectation of financial return.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BROS 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 BROS 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 BROS 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 BROS 兌換 USD
$--
|1 BROS 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 BROS 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 BROS 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 BROS 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 BROS 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 BROS 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 BROS 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 BROS 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 BROS 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 BROS 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 BROS 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 BROS 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 BROS 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 BROS 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 BROS 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 BROS 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 BROS 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 BROS 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 BROS 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 BROS 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 BROS 兌換 MAD
.د.م--