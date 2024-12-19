Crowny 價格 (CRWNY)
今天 Crowny (CRWNY) 的實時價格爲 0.00208908 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.46M USD。CRWNY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crowny 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.56K USD
- Crowny 當天價格變化爲 -6.84%
- 其循環供應量爲 700.60M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CRWNY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CRWNY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crowny 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000153495790484789。
在過去30天內，Crowny 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003816770。
在過去60天內，Crowny 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002397438。
在過去90天內，Crowny 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000069039942794373。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000153495790484789
|-6.84%
|30天
|$ -0.0003816770
|-18.27%
|60天
|$ -0.0002397438
|-11.47%
|90天
|$ -0.000069039942794373
|-3.19%
Crowny 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.52%
-6.84%
-18.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Crowny has created a new platform to help solve some of the current dilemmas within the world of advertising. Crowny is a platform that will allow brands to create effective campaigns and reach their target audiences with ease and simplicity. These users are enticed to listen to their message by being rewarded through the app. Users will be able to connect to their favourite brands through the Crowny Mobile App, without the risk of privacy breaches. What Crowny offers: - A smartphone app which enables users to specify their areas of interest and allows them to follow their favourite brands. This gives them control over the type of content and deals they wish to see, and when they want to see it. - A secure and private experience via the anonymization of user data. - The possibility to reach out to consumers in several ways, including push notifications, geofencing and QR codes. The supplied content also includes interactions and gamification elements. Consumers will be more engaged than ever, which in turn will improve the consumer-brand relationship. - Users will always be rewarded. Not only through the offers they receive, but also for consuming content; paid with $CRWNY tokens and brand loyalty points The biggest challenges of the advertising world includes reduced exposure, increasing costs, and elusive audiences. They are solving these challenges with their platform. Crowny also offers a free loyalty system to small business owners. The most interesting part of this loyalty system is the $CRWNY token. These rewards play a key role in the Crowny platform. Tokens can eventually be converted to (fiat) currencies, used to purchase products, or set aside as can be held in a wallet.
|1 CRWNY 兌換 AUD
A$0.003342528
|1 CRWNY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0016503732
|1 CRWNY 兌換 EUR
€0.0020055168
|1 CRWNY 兌換 USD
$0.00208908
|1 CRWNY 兌換 MYR
RM0.00940086
|1 CRWNY 兌換 TRY
₺0.0732640356
|1 CRWNY 兌換 JPY
¥0.3280064508
|1 CRWNY 兌換 RUB
₽0.2159899812
|1 CRWNY 兌換 INR
₹0.1778433804
|1 CRWNY 兌換 IDR
Rp34.2472076352
|1 CRWNY 兌換 PHP
₱0.123360174
|1 CRWNY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1063550628
|1 CRWNY 兌換 BRL
R$0.0131820948
|1 CRWNY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0029873844
|1 CRWNY 兌換 BDT
৳0.24964506
|1 CRWNY 兌換 NGN
₦3.248937216
|1 CRWNY 兌換 UAH
₴0.0876786876
|1 CRWNY 兌換 VES
Bs0.104454
|1 CRWNY 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5812656192
|1 CRWNY 兌換 KZT
₸1.0920247884
|1 CRWNY 兌換 THB
฿0.0720314784
|1 CRWNY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0681875712
|1 CRWNY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0018592812
|1 CRWNY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0162321516
|1 CRWNY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0208490184