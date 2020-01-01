CrossFi（CRFI）資訊

CrossFi brings together stakeholders in the filecoin ecosystem looking to utilize decentralized finance. Two leading filecoin mining manufacturers, Dataline and DCTech, are early supporters and have worked directly with the CrossFi tech team to develop the initial solution utilizing CrossFi’s MAP technology. The key value CrossFi brings to the DeFi space is to give liquidity to locked digital assets similar to a bond. For example, filecoin users can stake their FIL on the filecoin network using the CrossFi protocol and mint an equivalent value amount of ERC20 compliant liquid cFIL. This is a two-way reversal process, meaning users wanting to later unlock their staked filecoin must send the equivalent amount cFIL to the redemption contract, executing a burn of the synthetic cFIL for a small settlement fee. As the protocol-supported liquidity pool is chain-agnostic and utilizes synthetic assets, there is virtually zero slippage as a result of asset swapping.