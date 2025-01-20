Cropto Corn Token 價格 (CROC)
今天 Cropto Corn Token (CROC) 的實時價格爲 0.266897 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CROC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cropto Corn Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 15.98K USD
- Cropto Corn Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CROC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CROC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cropto Corn Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011516787863954。
在過去30天內，Cropto Corn Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0126683995。
在過去60天內，Cropto Corn Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0173339192。
在過去90天內，Cropto Corn Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.024103587111518。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0011516787863954
|-0.42%
|30天
|$ +0.0126683995
|+4.75%
|60天
|$ -0.0173339192
|-6.49%
|90天
|$ -0.024103587111518
|-8.28%
Cropto Corn Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.52%
-0.42%
-0.64%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Cropto Corn Token, agricultural asset-based Corn Token in a wide region stretching from Europe to Asia, offer a way to invest in agriculture, with agricultural products stored in audited warehouses in return. Cropto Corn Token is a digital currency for agricultural products in the history of mankind. Such indispensible commodity, corn which is of strategic importance in international trade, is carried to blockchain through the Cropto Corn Token, and present their means of transparent and decentralized transfer of assets to the agricultural industry and this investment opportunity to the people. Cropto Corn Tokens are created by tokenizing agricultural corn products stored in audited warehouses on a blockchain technology-based platform in terms of the location of the relevant warehouse, and type and quantity of the relevant agricultural product. Agricultural products dating back to the dawn of mankind are turned into investments for today and tomorrow through Cropto Corn Token. Cropto is collateralized one on one with a physical commodity thanks to its nature of asset-backed token. Each Cropto Token is created by carrying a physical asset to the blockchain. This tokenization provides such advantages as high liquidity, easy access, equal access and buying in parts. Cropto Tokens are created by tokenizing them one on one against agricultural products stored in audited warehouses used by the agricultural industries in the worldwide. The agricultural products stored in such warehouses and documented with Warehouse Stock Receipts prove their existence without doubt. Cropto Corn Token (CROC) is a digital Corn, powered by blockchain technology, an asset-backed stablecoin that is pegged 1:1 to 1 kilogram of Corn.
