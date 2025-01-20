CronosVerse 價格 (VRSE)
今天 CronosVerse (VRSE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VRSE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CronosVerse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.68 USD
- CronosVerse 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VRSE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VRSE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CronosVerse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CronosVerse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CronosVerse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CronosVerse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|-62.74%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CronosVerse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-5.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The CronosVerse aims to be the first true metaverse project on the Cronos blockchain. Our goal is to create the ultimate social MMO gaming experience for the entire Cronos community. You will be able to participate as either land owners or as everyday civilians of the CronosVerse, known as the "Crovilians." Each Crovilian will have their own unique set of traits, identifying their unique role within the CronosVerse society. Along with our own collection of playable Crovilians characters, we will work with our project partners to give their NFT Communities their very own Metaverse experience within their own CronosVerse Land Tiles. Currently we have minted out our land tiles and have our game under development (to be released this summer). We are working on the creation of a digital asset market place (powered by Ebisus Bay), the VRSE token will be used to buy and sell digital in game assets in the fall of 2022. All in game 3D assets are built on .FBX format. The in game assets are then authenticated using the Defungify web3 plug in for Unreal Engine 5 to confirm that the user has that asset in their wallet. The only way users can exchange these digital assets is with the VRSE token. The CronosVerse is the top metaverse project on Cronos and #3 in CRO trading volume only behind the Mad Meerkat and CroSkull ecosystems. We have already announced partnerships will the majority of the credible projects on the chain, such as Crodex, Primate Cronos, CroSkulls, Cronos Chimps, Boomer Squad, Ebisus Bay, Nifty Nanas, No Buddies, Phenix Finance, and many more.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 VRSE 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 VRSE 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 VRSE 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 VRSE 兌換 USD
$--
|1 VRSE 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 VRSE 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 VRSE 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 VRSE 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 VRSE 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 VRSE 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 VRSE 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 VRSE 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VRSE 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 VRSE 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 VRSE 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 VRSE 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 VRSE 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 VRSE 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 VRSE 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 VRSE 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 VRSE 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 VRSE 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 VRSE 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 VRSE 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 VRSE 兌換 MAD
.د.م--