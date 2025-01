什麼是Cri3x (CRI3X)

Cri3X is creating virtual eXperiences across Metaverse partner platforms. Not bound by borders as Metaverse platforms are, Cri3X is positioned to integrate across multiple web3 communities, providing Web3 virtual entertainment content via our Cri3X virtual cinema chain, film IP P2E gaming, musical events, screening parties and VR first person Avatar experiences in the Metaverse. We have the opportunity to be an agile player in the Metaverse, crossing boundaries, virtual worlds and engaging communities through Entertainment eXperiences and utilising and creating unique IP, either developed within our creative team structure to working with emerging filmmakers, gaming devs , musicians and artists to bring their original IP to life in VR via our ecosystem. CRI3X token The CRI3X Token is a fungible cryptographic token. The Token will, over time, become the main utility token and in-game currency of RETROGRESSION GAME and Film Crib virtual cinemas and associated ticketed events and are intended to be leveraged across P&E utility-based video games and experiences.

Cri3x (CRI3X) 資源 白皮書 官網