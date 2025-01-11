Crazy Tiger 價格 (CRAZYTIGER)
今天 Crazy Tiger (CRAZYTIGER) 的實時價格爲 0.0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CRAZYTIGER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crazy Tiger 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 20.72 USD
- Crazy Tiger 當天價格變化爲 -0.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CRAZYTIGER兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CRAZYTIGER 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crazy Tiger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，Crazy Tiger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0000000000。
在過去60天內，Crazy Tiger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0000000000。
在過去90天內，Crazy Tiger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000000000000000000003606845579284448。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|-0.07%
|30天
|$ 0.0000000000
|-5.23%
|60天
|$ 0.0000000000
|-4.00%
|90天
|$ -0.000000000000000000003606845579284448
|-100.00%
Crazy Tiger 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.07%
-3.18%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Crazy Tiger is a rapidly growing community with an ambition to infiltrate every household and provide you with X. It strives to become the most beloved and successful project by adhering to all market standards and surpassing all indicators. The community of Crazy Tiger is robust and supportive, encouraging each other to succeed. Unlike fraudulent projects that have eroded people's trust in the market, Crazy Tiger aims to restore this trust and ensure the safety of investors. What makes your project unique? Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy. One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months.Crazy Tiger solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Crazy Tiger. History of your project. Crazy Tiger is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem. Crazy Tiger launched on April 11, 2023 with Ten Septillion billion CRAZYTIGERtokens. What’s next for your project? Long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (CrazytigerVerse). In CrazytigerVerse, the platform envisions reducing the carbon footprint of a province managed within the global map created. What can your token be used for? Crazy Tiger aims to offer a variety of options to the users for improving their carbon footprints by using green energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, planting more trees, and helping to reduce and combat global warming.
