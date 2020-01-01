Crappy Bird CTO（CRAPPY）資訊

Crappy is the next evolution in meme coins—think of it as Meme Coins 2.0.

It checks all the boxes of a future OG Base coin, styled as the nonconformist "pigeon cousin" of Pepe and Matt Furie's boy's club crew. But Crappy doesn’t stop there—it changes the game with the first ever fully on-chain 'crash' betting game. Degen trench lords can wager their $Crappy tokens and take a wild ride with the pigeon for a shot at 100x gains.

Crappy Bird's vision is to make onboarding mainstream gamers on the Base network, in a fun and relatable manner.