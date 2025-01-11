Cowrie 價格 (COWRIE)
今天 Cowrie (COWRIE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 690.12 USD。COWRIE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cowrie 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.67 USD
- Cowrie 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.38M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COWRIE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COWRIE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cowrie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cowrie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Cowrie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Cowrie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.55%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.51%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cowrie 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-0.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
COWRIE is a blockchain-based international utility gifting token, built as a cornerstone of South Africa’s digital economic recovery plan. The COWRIE is a COBRA initiative developed for the benefit of the upliftment of local people and the development of their local communities within South Africa. The COWRIE initiative, which combines legal, with blockchain and mobile as core technology, places much-needed community upliftment income directly into the hands of the people or projects they are intended for from all around the world – whilst ensuring radical transparency. Blockchain gives us a way to track every transaction made in a network and avoids corruption or irresponsible spending, whilst mobile gives us reach into all the unpenetrated areas where communities are underdeveloped due to financial constraints or demographical challenges. Meet COWRIE The vessel to unlock endless possibilities in the digital realm. When Schindlers Si (Schindlers Innovation) attorneys and Virtual Nation Builders were approached to develop the COWRIE project, the primary concerns of the COWRIE project were not only to ensure that our grassroots citizens benefit from this initiative but to also find a way to uniquely safeguard all South Africans from loss in their initial purchase of COWRIE tokens to contrast a world where crypto scams are rife. Being the leading blockchain attorneys in South Africa, it was important that Schindlers Si Attorneys were specifically appointed to therefore provide professional oversight over an incorruptible trust (founded on radical transparency) created to fund community-based projects. In addition, Schindlers Si attorneys were also appointed to manage the escrow arrangement to ensure a money-back guarantee of a full refund for all purchases of COWRIE during the ICO VIP launch sale. Legal and Blockchain join forces Despite its disruptive solutions, tokenized blockchain projects have not been able to fully harness their potential due to a l
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
