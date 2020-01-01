Cow Patty Bingo（MOO）資訊

Moo Patty is an AI-generated, live-streamed meme utility game on Solana where players bet on where a cow will “drop” on a bingo board. Inspired by the classic “cow patty bingo,” Moo Patty brings a new level of humor and entertainment to the crypto space. The game is powered by the MooBot, which allows users to place bets using $MOO tokens, adding a unique twist to meme gaming. With zero tax, a deflationary token model, and real-time action, Moo Patty combines meme culture and AI-driven utility in a way that’s both amusing and engaging for the community.