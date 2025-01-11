Cove Quant 價格 (COVE)
今天 Cove Quant (COVE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 906.28K USD。COVE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cove Quant 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 63.89K USD
- Cove Quant 當天價格變化爲 +21.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.94M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COVE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COVE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cove Quant 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00015655。
在過去30天內，Cove Quant 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Cove Quant 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Cove Quant 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015655
|+21.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cove Quant 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.09%
+21.28%
-22.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Welcome to The Cove - a system processing real-time Solana transaction data on Pump.Fun. Our advanced algorithms generate market insights, create AI-driven visualizations, and deploy autonomous agent protocols to interact with the community. The Cove Ecosystem consists of features and tools that will allow you to look through wallets and assess patterns with tokens and buying activity; discover wallets that are continuously early to runners; and stay updated on notable wallets. Within the ecosystem you'll discover: The Cove Quant: Our AI-powered analyst that synthesizes the wealth of information from pump.fun. Through The Cove Quants’s Twitter/X account (@TheCoveQuant), you’ll gain access to expert analyses of notable wallets and Pump.Fun tokens from data pulled directly from The Cove. In addition to Cove Quant's feed on Twitter/X, you'll also be able to interact and prompt The Cove Quant directly in our Telegram. Pump.Fun Alpha Wallet Analysis A real time updating list of potential alpha wallets on pump.fun Wallet Cluster Analysis A real time view into the last 15 mins of buying activity on pump.fun looking for tokens with high shared maker similarity Top Activity Tokens aka The Universe Tokens under 500k that seem to be getting a lot of activity according to the AI Backrooms An upcoming feature with 2 AI agents that converse about recent market data and trends. Plans include potentially including voice and creating an AI podcast about real time events in the meme markets Our token $COVE fuels the platform's innovative features. $COVE was created as a fair launch via Pump.Fun, allowing everyone the equal opportunity to acquire $COVE on the market.
