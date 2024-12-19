Counterparty 價格 (XCP)
今天 Counterparty (XCP) 的實時價格爲 6.69 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 17.34M USD。XCP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Counterparty 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 66.87 USD
- Counterparty 當天價格變化爲 +0.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.59M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XCP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XCP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Counterparty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01067409。
在過去30天內，Counterparty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.4226485700。
在過去60天內，Counterparty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.8460486350。
在過去90天內，Counterparty 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.566280643114992。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.01067409
|+0.16%
|30天
|$ -1.4226485700
|-21.26%
|60天
|$ -1.8460486350
|-27.59%
|90天
|$ -0.566280643114992
|-7.80%
Counterparty 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
+0.16%
-7.49%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 XCP 兌換 AUD
A$10.704
|1 XCP 兌換 GBP
￡5.2851
|1 XCP 兌換 EUR
€6.4224
|1 XCP 兌換 USD
$6.69
|1 XCP 兌換 MYR
RM30.105
|1 XCP 兌換 TRY
₺234.6183
|1 XCP 兌換 JPY
¥1,050.3969
|1 XCP 兌換 RUB
₽691.6791
|1 XCP 兌換 INR
₹569.5866
|1 XCP 兌換 IDR
Rp109,672.1136
|1 XCP 兌換 PHP
₱395.0445
|1 XCP 兌換 EGP
￡E.340.7886
|1 XCP 兌換 BRL
R$42.147
|1 XCP 兌換 CAD
C$9.5667
|1 XCP 兌換 BDT
৳799.455
|1 XCP 兌換 NGN
₦10,404.288
|1 XCP 兌換 UAH
₴280.7793
|1 XCP 兌換 VES
Bs334.5
|1 XCP 兌換 PKR
Rs1,861.4256
|1 XCP 兌換 KZT
₸3,497.0637
|1 XCP 兌換 THB
฿230.6043
|1 XCP 兌換 TWD
NT$218.3616
|1 XCP 兌換 CHF
Fr5.9541
|1 XCP 兌換 HKD
HK$51.9813
|1 XCP 兌換 MAD
.د.م66.7662