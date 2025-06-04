Cosmic FOMO 價格 (COSMIC)
今天 Cosmic FOMO (COSMIC) 的實時價格爲 0.01091757 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.73K USD。COSMIC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cosmic FOMO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Cosmic FOMO 當天價格變化爲 +0.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 158.76K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COSMIC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COSMIC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Cosmic FOMO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cosmic FOMO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0007231940。
在過去60天內，Cosmic FOMO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0019045864。
在過去90天內，Cosmic FOMO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004470371066868112。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30天
|$ -0.0007231940
|-6.62%
|60天
|$ -0.0019045864
|-17.44%
|90天
|$ -0.004470371066868112
|-29.05%
Cosmic FOMO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.01%
-0.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
In Cosmic FOMO, you control pilots you send on a space journey by filling their backpacks with assets. Enjoying a beautiful and unique game design, players assemble a virtual portfolio by making predictions about the growth of cryptocurrency quotes, which are streamed in real-time from Binance. Those players whose predictions turn out to be correct win the race. It is worth noting that no matter what the outcome of your race is, it is impossible to go negative — the base yield will still accrue, which is one of the main advantages of Cosmic FOMO. Cosmic FOMO employs an in-game token, COSMIC (BEP-20), which allows upgrading pilot stats and developing your personal NFT-avatar. Cosmic FOMO is a signature MarsDAO ecosystem creation — a group of companies which has already presented more than 20 successful Web3 products to the market. One of MarsDAO's main goals is to facilitate interaction with the fast-growing cryptocurrency market and understand Web3 technology and development. Cosmic FOMO aims to do just that — it's a great way to understand digital assets, including NFT and Web3 in general, learning the new realities of the world in an easy-to-play way without spending a fortune or risking your real assets. Cosmic FOMO currently has over 2,000 unique users, while the app's social media accounts have over 25,000 loyal followers.
