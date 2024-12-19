什麼是CorgiAI (CORGIAI)

What is the project about? CorgiAI is a community driven AI project centered around the creation of a tight knitted community. In CorgiAI, we would like to combine the best of AI with web3 capabilities and allow users to explore the limitless potential of AI technology. What makes your project unique? We are the first project on Cronos Chain to build with AI technology. We have ambitious plans to launch various features with the aid of AI Image Generative Tool and Chatbots so that our users can try out these tools while having fun and earning yields on our platform. History of your project. Our project was officially launched in Jun 2023 along with the ICO of our native token via VVS Finance. We are currently incubated in Cronos Labs Accelerator Program. What’s next for your project? We are in preparation to launch several features to expand the utility of $CORGIAI and to allow users exploring AI image generation technology. What can your token be used for? Currently, it is equipped with staking capability. However, in a near feature, it will be used for a wide range of features on our platform such as redeeming credits for generating images with AI.

CorgiAI (CORGIAI) 資源 白皮書 官網