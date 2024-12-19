CorgiAI 價格 (CORGIAI)
今天 CorgiAI (CORGIAI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 331.79M USD。CORGIAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CorgiAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 239.23K USD
- CorgiAI 當天價格變化爲 -4.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 343.53B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CORGIAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CORGIAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CorgiAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CorgiAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CorgiAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CorgiAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|-35.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|+25.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CorgiAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.72%
-4.97%
-14.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? CorgiAI is a community driven AI project centered around the creation of a tight knitted community. In CorgiAI, we would like to combine the best of AI with web3 capabilities and allow users to explore the limitless potential of AI technology. What makes your project unique? We are the first project on Cronos Chain to build with AI technology. We have ambitious plans to launch various features with the aid of AI Image Generative Tool and Chatbots so that our users can try out these tools while having fun and earning yields on our platform. History of your project. Our project was officially launched in Jun 2023 along with the ICO of our native token via VVS Finance. We are currently incubated in Cronos Labs Accelerator Program. What’s next for your project? We are in preparation to launch several features to expand the utility of $CORGIAI and to allow users exploring AI image generation technology. What can your token be used for? Currently, it is equipped with staking capability. However, in a near feature, it will be used for a wide range of features on our platform such as redeeming credits for generating images with AI.
