Convertible JPY Token 價格 (CJPY)
今天 Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) 的實時價格爲 0.00631046 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.34M USD。CJPY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Convertible JPY Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 33.68K USD
- Convertible JPY Token 當天價格變化爲 -0.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 212.62M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CJPY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CJPY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Convertible JPY Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Convertible JPY Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001787052。
在過去60天內，Convertible JPY Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002021259。
在過去90天內，Convertible JPY Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000047233694755683。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.96%
|30天
|$ +0.0001787052
|+2.83%
|60天
|$ -0.0002021259
|-3.20%
|90天
|$ -0.000047233694755683
|-0.74%
Convertible JPY Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.60%
-0.96%
-1.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? CJPY represents a collateral debt position issued on Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial platform on Ethereum developed by DeFiGeek Community Japan. CJPY serves as an ETH overcollateralized stablecoin designed to maintain a peg to the Japanese Yen. In the future, the Yamato protocol will expand to encompass various tokens as collateral, and a diverse range of fiat stablecoins will be introduced, initially including USD and EUR pegs. What makes your project unique? Yamato Protocol distinguishes itself through 5 attributes as a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin: 1. High Collateral Factor: The protocol permits a minimum health rate of 130%, ensuring efficient use of collateral. 2. Absence of Accrued Interest: Users are subject solely to a one-time issuance fee upon generating CJPY. 3. Non-Forced Liquidation: No penalty for liquidation. Debt positions with health rates below 130% can be redeemed by any users via CJPY acquired from the market. 4. Redemption by protocol: Accrued CJPY fees on protocol can be used to redeem debt position under threshold. 5. Subrogation Mechanism: The protocol employs the accumulated CJPY fees to subrogate debt positions falling below the 100% health rate threshold. History of your project. January 2021: The DeFiGeek Community Japan embarked on the development of Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to JPY. The community has functioned with an inclusive approach, welcoming all developers and contributors who are eager to take part in the enhancement of DeFi applications and tools that drive the advancement of Web3 technology. Milestones of Yamato Protocol: November 2021: The alpha testing phase commenced on the Rinkeby testnet. January 2022: The beta testing phase debuted on the Rinkeby testnet. May 2022: The second beta testing phase transpired on the Rinkeby testnet. June 2023: Successful completion of the initial audit. July 2023: Launch of version 1 on the Ethereum mainnet. What’s next for your project? At present, Yamato Protocol stands at version 1.0 without a utility token. Anticipated milestones include: Version 1.5 (2023): Introduction of the DAO utility token and the implementation of ve(vote-escrowed) governance. Version 2.0 (Late 2023): Enabling issuance of additional stablecoins like CEUR (convertible EUR) and CUSD (convertible USD). What can your token be used for? CJPY represents a decentralized JPY-pegged token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering versatility to users and other protocols. Its anticipated adoption spans various DeFi Dapps, encompassing DEX and lending protocols. Given its decentralized and non-custodial nature, CJPY holds the potential for widespread adoption as a payment medium within the Japanese crypto business ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CJPY 兌換 AUD
A$0.010096736
|1 CJPY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0049852634
|1 CJPY 兌換 EUR
€0.0060580416
|1 CJPY 兌換 USD
$0.00631046
|1 CJPY 兌換 MYR
RM0.02839707
|1 CJPY 兌換 TRY
₺0.2213078322
|1 CJPY 兌換 JPY
¥0.9908053246
|1 CJPY 兌換 RUB
₽0.6524384594
|1 CJPY 兌換 INR
₹0.5372725644
|1 CJPY 兌換 IDR
Rp103.4501473824
|1 CJPY 兌換 PHP
₱0.372632663
|1 CJPY 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3214548324
|1 CJPY 兌換 BRL
R$0.039755898
|1 CJPY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0090239578
|1 CJPY 兌換 BDT
৳0.75409997
|1 CJPY 兌換 NGN
₦9.814027392
|1 CJPY 兌換 UAH
₴0.2648500062
|1 CJPY 兌換 VES
Bs0.315523
|1 CJPY 兌換 PKR
Rs1.7558223904
|1 CJPY 兌換 KZT
₸3.2986667558
|1 CJPY 兌換 THB
฿0.2175215562
|1 CJPY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2059734144
|1 CJPY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0056163094
|1 CJPY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0490322742
|1 CJPY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0629783908