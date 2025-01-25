Compound Meta 價格 (COMA)
今天 Compound Meta (COMA) 的實時價格爲 0.01247658 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。COMA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Compound Meta 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.18 USD
- Compound Meta 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COMA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COMA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Compound Meta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Compound Meta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004794737。
在過去60天內，Compound Meta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0015035539。
在過去90天內，Compound Meta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0004794737
|-3.84%
|60天
|$ +0.0015035539
|+12.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Compound Meta 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-4.34%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Compound Meta is a metaverse for the future generation of the cryptocurrency space. COMA is the first holder-centered multiple products in 1 metaverse including Compound interest, Negative tax, Play-to-earn metaverse game, Coin Flip, Swap, Staking, and Wallet on Binance Smart Chain. Negative Tax: Investors will get Negative tax with the daring breakout mechanism '1% buy tax but 1,5% back to the wallet'. Paying 1% buy tax, buyers then receive a 1.5% bonus into their wallet on each buy transaction, inferring $COMA buyers get negative -0.5% tax instantly. Profit Sharing: Compounding interest appears in the metaverse space for the first time. All holders will be distributed $BUSD (from the 1% buy tax) each 24 hours as the $COMA holding reward and get passive income when staking it. Multi-in-one ecosystem for MULTIPLE earnings: COMA utilities include P2E Metaverse Game, Coin Flip, Wallet, Swap and Staking which are ready to help users earn. COMA has been published on: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-and-acomprehensive-ecosystem-2022-12-28?mod=search_headline https://finance.yahoo.com/news/compound-meta-launches-first-next-152000694.html https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/12/g30215363/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-with-negative-tax-anda-comprehensive-ecosystem https://menafn.com/1105362313/Compound-Meta-Launches-The-First-Next-Gen-P2E-Game-With-Negative-Tax-And-A-ComprehensiveEcosystem https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/28/2580326/0/en/compound-meta-launches-the-first-next-gen-p2e-game-withnegative-tax-and-a-comprehensive-ecosy
|1 COMA 兌換 AUD
A$0.0197129964
|1 COMA 兌換 GBP
￡0.009981264
|1 COMA 兌換 EUR
€0.011852751
|1 COMA 兌換 USD
$0.01247658
