什麼是Community Coin (COMCOIN)

$COMCOIN is the first community token created on the pump.fun platform by its founders during pre-launch testing on January 17, 2024. It represents a unique piece of crypto history as the first-ever Pepe-themed token on pump.fun, backed by verifiable on-chain data. The project embodies the vision of community-driven crypto, standing apart as a transparent and decentralized initiative with strong historical roots. Its rediscovery in January 2025 has sparked renewed interest, with the community working together to grow and highlight its significance in the ecosystem.

