Cola Token 價格 (COLA)
今天 Cola Token (COLA) 的實時價格爲 0.00204466 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。COLA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cola Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.83 USD
- Cola Token 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COLA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COLA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cola Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cola Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000853874。
在過去60天內，Cola Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000348610。
在過去90天內，Cola Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000087312464816765。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000853874
|-4.17%
|60天
|$ -0.0000348610
|-1.70%
|90天
|$ -0.0000087312464816765
|-0.42%
Cola Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-1.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Project Description: ColaFactory is a yield farming project built on PulseChain, incorporating intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. With a focus on maximizing returns for participants, ColaFactory provides an innovative approach to yield farming on the PulseChain network. Unique Features: What sets ColaFactory apart is its intelligent and unique farming mechanisms. Unlike traditional yield farming projects, ColaFactory implements advanced algorithms and strategies to optimize farming rewards and minimize risks. This intelligent approach enhances the overall efficiency and profitability of the farming process, giving participants a competitive edge in the market. Project History: ColaFactory was conceived by a team of blockchain enthusiasts with a deep understanding of yield farming and decentralized finance (DeFi). The project started its development journey in [insert starting year] with the aim of revolutionizing the yield farming landscape. The team conducted extensive research, gathered insights from the community, and iterated on their ideas to create a truly innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The future of ColaFactory is filled with exciting prospects. The team is committed to continuously enhancing the platform by integrating new features and improving existing functionalities. They will focus on expanding partnerships, conducting thorough audits, and ensuring the security and reliability of the platform. Additionally, the team plans to explore cross-chain compatibility to enable users to leverage the benefits of other blockchain ecosystems. Token Utility: The native token of ColaFactory serves as the fuel for the ecosystem. It has multiple use cases within the platform, including: Governance: Token holders can participate in the decision-making process by voting on important proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Farming: Participants can stake their tokens to earn rewards or use them for yield farming, taking advantage of the intelligent
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 COLA 兌換 AUD
A$0.0033123492
|1 COLA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0016561746
|1 COLA 兌換 EUR
€0.0019833202
|1 COLA 兌換 USD
$0.00204466
|1 COLA 兌換 MYR
RM0.0091805234
|1 COLA 兌換 TRY
₺0.0724218572
|1 COLA 兌換 JPY
¥0.3223815422
|1 COLA 兌換 RUB
₽0.2077987958
|1 COLA 兌換 INR
₹0.1762292454
|1 COLA 兌換 IDR
Rp33.5190110304
|1 COLA 兌換 PHP
₱0.12063494
|1 COLA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1033166698
|1 COLA 兌換 BRL
R$0.0125133192
|1 COLA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0029443104
|1 COLA 兌換 BDT
৳0.2494076268
|1 COLA 兌換 NGN
₦3.1699999708
|1 COLA 兌換 UAH
₴0.0864482248
|1 COLA 兌換 VES
Bs0.10836698
|1 COLA 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5693764702
|1 COLA 兌換 KZT
₸1.078967082
|1 COLA 兌換 THB
฿0.0709088088
|1 COLA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0676986926
|1 COLA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0018606406
|1 COLA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0159074548
|1 COLA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0205283864