Coinzix Token 價格 (ZIX)
今天 Coinzix Token (ZIX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 77.67K USD。ZIX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Coinzix Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.70K USD
- Coinzix Token 當天價格變化爲 -5.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 5.76B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZIX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZIX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Coinzix Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Coinzix Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Coinzix Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Coinzix Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.81%
|30天
|$ 0
|-25.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coinzix Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.30%
-5.81%
-14.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
COINZIX is a centralized exchange, launched in 2021, with headquarters in Romania, that says its mission is to “make crypto simple, safe and reliable for everyone, from beginners to experts”'. The ecosystem was built on four key pillars - payment services for fiat and crypto, crypto trading services, crypto-economic services, and community services. The COINZIX project was born during the pandemic years, in an EU country that has a big technological and resource potential, with the goal to “smoothen the transition from FIAT to CRYPTO” and increase the DeFi literacy. While launching the CEX platform, COINZIX also implemented a network of crypto ATMs in all the major cities in Romania, that continues to grow across Europe. Their ZIX native utility token was designed to fuel the technical development of their ecosystem, which would include staking, listing services, crypto ATM maturity, and point-of-sale locations. Some of the key security features COINZIX has integrated are secure software development cycles, Multi-Factor Authentication for all sensitive operations, withdrawal protection, live customer support in Romanian and English, and Four Eyes Principle for high-value transactions. All smart contracts and blockchain assets are line-by-line audited and validated by COINZIX’s industry leader partner. COINZIX is used not only by crypto traders but also by new crypto projects as their Launchpad. ZIX is COINZIX’s decentralized utility token, aimed to power COINZIX’s ecosystem, and specially designed to offer access to specific services available on the COINZIX platform. The ZIX token allows COINZIX stakeholders like customers, users, coaches, business owners, and partners to use it on each product, and to interact within the ecosystem. The functionalities of the ZIX Token will be adapted or extended, depending on the evolution of their platform.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
