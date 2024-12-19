CoinFi 價格 (COFI)
今天 CoinFi (COFI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 143.90K USD。COFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CoinFi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 160.86 USD
- CoinFi 當天價格變化爲 -0.19%
- 其循環供應量爲 222.01M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CoinFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CoinFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CoinFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CoinFi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.19%
|30天
|$ 0
|+63.39%
|60天
|$ 0
|+24.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CoinFi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.12%
-0.19%
+4.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
CoinFi(COFI) is a decentralized market intelligence platform providing investors and traders with information needed to make wise market decisions. With the ever-growing list of coins and tokens on the market, for traders and investors alike, there is a distinct lack of information. What information that is available is scattered across various social media platforms, blogs and podcasts. Harnessing and processing this information can be quite tedious and fatigue can result in poor decisions. CoinFi seeks to allow users to monitor and analyze real-time market data with a crowdsourced and curated news database. News from various channels will be surfaced by incentivized community curators who will be rewarded with CoinFi tokens for being the first to surface a high-value content. CoinFi will also store and display historical news and its effects on a coin, filtering all news submissions based on relevancy, category and recency. There are various trading Signals indicative of market movement. CoinFi will internally develop quantitative models based on high-frequency hedge funds in the equities market, while traders will also have the opportunity to share and monetize their own trading signals in a manner of crowdsourcing market intelligence. CoinFi plans to start off targeting existing retail traders in cryptocurrency and as the platform grows, move upmarket and develop further features catering to institutional traders. There will be 3 tiers of subscription: Free, Stake and Premium, with varying degrees of access to market information.
