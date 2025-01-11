Coinecta 價格 (CNCT)
今天 Coinecta (CNCT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CNCT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Coinecta 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.09 USD
- Coinecta 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CNCT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CNCT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Coinecta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Coinecta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Coinecta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Coinecta 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-9.27%
|60天
|$ 0
|-76.78%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coinecta 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-2.09%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Coinecta is a next-generation Cardano-based token launch platform, striving to be the platform of choice for innovative blockchain projects. Coinecta is a decentralized finance platform that aims to provide equal access to financial services for everyone. They have developed a comprehensive token launch platform that simplifies the process of raising funds for innovative projects. By utilizing smart contracts, Coinecta ensures transparency and security in the token launch process, protecting buyers from market manipulations. They also offer a range of services including development, marketing, and advisory support to help projects succeed. The platform distinguishes itself by focusing primarily on Cardano, a blockchain known for its security and scalability. Coinecta is committed to decentralization and trustlessness, using smart contracts to prevent corruption and manipulation. They comply with regulatory requirements and offer AML and KYC services to projects launching through their platform. Coinecta also provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both new and experienced investors to participate in token launches. In addition to token launches, Coinecta offers various ways for projects to market and raise funds, such as Fair Initial Stake Pool Offerings (FISO), ISPOs, pro-rata token sales, and initial NFT offerings. They prioritize community engagement and support, providing educational content, webinars, and a dedicated support team. Overall, Coinecta is dedicated to promoting decentralized finance and fostering a thriving Cardano ecosystem by offering transparent and efficient token launch services, comprehensive support, and innovative solutions for fundraising.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CNCT 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CNCT 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CNCT 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CNCT 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CNCT 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CNCT 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CNCT 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CNCT 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CNCT 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CNCT 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CNCT 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CNCT 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CNCT 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CNCT 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CNCT 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CNCT 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CNCT 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CNCT 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CNCT 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CNCT 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CNCT 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CNCT 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CNCT 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CNCT 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CNCT 兌換 MAD
.د.م--