什麼是COINE (COINE)

Coine.io is a no-code platform designed for the memecoin community, enabling users to create and launch token websites in less than 2 minutes. With customizable templates and intuitive tools, the platform simplifies the process, allowing anyone to deploy professional-looking websites without technical expertise. Coine offers a free tier for basic site creation, while its premium tier—paid using SOL or $COINE tokens—unlocks advanced features like connecting custom domains. Powered by its native $COINE token, which has a fixed supply of 1 billion, the platform provides additional benefits, including exclusive perks and access to premium features. Looking ahead, Coine.io’s roadmap includes exciting updates such as monthly subscriptions, a referral program, AI-driven site and image generation, and integration with platforms like Pumpfun. Additionally, the platform is committed to expanding the utility of the $COINE token, ensuring long-term value for the community.

