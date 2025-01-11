Coin of the champions 價格 (COC)
今天 Coin of the champions (COC) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 24.15K USD。COC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Coin of the champions 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.36 USD
- Coin of the champions 當天價格變化爲 +1.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 99.73T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Coin of the champions 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Coin of the champions 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Coin of the champions 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Coin of the champions 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|-60.27%
|60天
|$ 0
|-34.36%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Coin of the champions 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+1.03%
-2.06%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Based in Italy and launched in july 2021, COC token was created to link blockchain and sport industry. The token has been deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is already listed on Pancakeswap. The project aims to create a collectible NFT card game based on sports. In addition to the NFT launch and NFT game dApp, staking and farming functionalities will always be released on the same dApp. COC brand would like to spread the values and the features that distinguish the brand and differentiate it from competitors. Sharing, community building, famous sports testimonials and the chance of saving: these are the concepts conveyed through the structure of the brand. COC will operate in a decentralized economical environment in which goods and services can be exchanged. This environment is guaranteed by the features of blockchain technology, in which COC will represent the coin that will be used daily, based on needs. COC token will be exchangeable with a stable coin so that merchants can easily accept it as a payment method. The tokens are named COC (Coin of champions) and they are utility tokens, they will be issued in a quantity of 1 trillion. Users can use the distributed COCs to pay or purchase goods and services or may be used to buy the historical NFT cards defined as “i continuare”. The users that will embrace COC system can use the COC tokens and exchange them with the future stable currency that will be created at the internal value of 1€. COC will also develop a DAPP to launch NFT Token concerning the historical athletes NFT cards ""i continuare"". The aim is to create a specific market for all our famous sport testimonials in order to bring fans and followers closer to their favorite footballers by offering the chance to purchase unique digital cards in the form of NFT Token in blockchain. This market is increasingly growing and the platforms related to NFTs are spreading fast. Furthermore, COC will also donate part of the supply to ONLUS organizations. Another part of the supply will be given to non-professional football teams, as a support to sport activities and to encourage sport growth. "
