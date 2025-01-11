Coffee Club Token 價格 (COFFEE)
今天 Coffee Club Token (COFFEE) 的實時價格爲 0.00135363 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。COFFEE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Coffee Club Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 19.15 USD
- Coffee Club Token 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COFFEE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COFFEE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Coffee Club Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Coffee Club Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0001251878。
在過去60天內，Coffee Club Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000314809。
在過去90天內，Coffee Club Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004438185470876247。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0001251878
|-9.24%
|60天
|$ +0.0000314809
|+2.33%
|90天
|$ +0.0004438185470876247
|+48.78%
Coffee Club Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing Coffee Club, an innovative platform facilitating token trades for exclusive entry into private Telegram groups. How Coffee Club Works Coffee Club aims to operate in this sector by creating a Web3 social application that assigns social value and utility to creator tokens. In Coffee Club, anyone that joins the service will be assigned a unique cryptocurrency token which will have the utility by serving as a membership access pass to join a private Telegram group. Similar to a country club membership or a private members-only social club, these tokens give the creators’ friends a private place to communicate and collaborate with friends. In order to foster real and valuable communities, the creator inside Coffee Club gets unlimited invitations to send to their friends, so they can join their private groups for free without buying a pass. The owner of the club will earn 6% of all purchases of membership passes, and 4% of all sales. The platform will take 4% of all buys and sells. If a user refers another user to the platform, they will earn 1% of all buys and sells, and the platform fee will be reduced to 3%. The bonding curve follows the formula = x² / 10000.
