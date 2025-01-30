Cockcardano 價格 ($COCK)
今天 Cockcardano ($COCK) 的實時價格爲 0.00626789 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$COCK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cockcardano 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 217.32K USD
- Cockcardano 當天價格變化爲 -0.26%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $COCK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $COCK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cockcardano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cockcardano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Cockcardano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Cockcardano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cockcardano 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-5.13%
-0.26%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥 In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special? The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart. #MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem. COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders. 🎰 The COCK Casino Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK. Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!). Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment. 💰 COCK-ARENA Loans Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens. Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena. Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings. 🤝 Our Insane Partnerships We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners: DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans. KLENEK: Interactive training room. HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica. ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa. OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK. OLI Partnership: Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform. Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders. Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem. Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment. KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth. Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience. WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement. Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena! Advisors: BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project. Future Partnerships: More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA! Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships. Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming. Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury. Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes. 🌍 Our Vision To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses. Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold. Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable. Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space. 💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
|1 $COCK 兌換 AUD
A$0.010028624
|1 $COCK 兌換 GBP
￡0.005014312
|1 $COCK 兌換 EUR
€0.0060171744
|1 $COCK 兌換 USD
$0.00626789
|1 $COCK 兌換 MYR
RM0.0275160371
|1 $COCK 兌換 TRY
₺0.2242651042
|1 $COCK 兌換 JPY
¥0.9676995371
|1 $COCK 兌換 RUB
₽0.6151934035
|1 $COCK 兌換 INR
₹0.5427365951
|1 $COCK 兌換 IDR
Rp101.0949858467
|1 $COCK 兌換 PHP
₱0.3655433448
|1 $COCK 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3148987936
|1 $COCK 兌換 BRL
R$0.0366671565
|1 $COCK 兌換 CAD
C$0.0090257616
|1 $COCK 兌換 BDT
৳0.7601696992
|1 $COCK 兌換 NGN
₦9.7327169131
|1 $COCK 兌換 UAH
₴0.2622485176
|1 $COCK 兌換 VES
Bs0.35726973
|1 $COCK 兌換 PKR
Rs1.7444164659
|1 $COCK 兌換 KZT
₸3.2374905428
|1 $COCK 兌換 THB
฿0.2114159297
|1 $COCK 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2057121498
|1 $COCK 兌換 CHF
Fr0.005641101
|1 $COCK 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0488268631
|1 $COCK 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0624908633