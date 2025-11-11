CockMillion (CTO) – The Chicken That Rules the Coop on Solana

CockMillion is a Solana-based meme token that brings the spirit of the chicken to the blockchain. Built on speed, community, and humor, CTO celebrates the humble chicken as a symbol of persistence, adaptability, and growth. Just like a chicken scratching its way to success, CockMillion represents the journey from small beginnings to soaring heights in the crypto world.

What makes CockMillion unique is its blend of meme culture with utility-driven community growth. While many tokens stop at the joke, CTO takes the chicken theme to new heights by: • Farm-to-Blockchain Concept: Inspired by the idea of chickens multiplying quickly, CockMillion highlights fast community expansion and token adoption. • Scarcity with Humor: Like the golden egg everyone wants, CTO positions itself as a limited-supply, high-demand asset. • Community-First Hatchery: The flock is the power. Holders are seen as part of the chicken coop—where unity, memes, and collective growth create unstoppable momentum. • Unique Identity: While dogs and frogs dominate memecoins, CTO stands out by giving the chicken its rightful place in the meme-verse—a creature underestimated but essential to life everywhere.