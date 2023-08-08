Co2DAO 價格 (CO2)
今天 Co2DAO (CO2) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CO2 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Co2DAO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.25 USD
- Co2DAO 當天價格變化爲 -0.22%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CO2兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CO2 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Co2DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Co2DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Co2DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Co2DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.22%
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|60天
|$ 0
|-3.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Co2DAO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.22%
+0.46%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? A global decentralized investment, business and consumption funding tool, initiated by a group of technicians and economists and developed based on blockchain smart contract Blockchain technology. What makes your project unique? We build simple, efficient and balanced mechanisms to operate finance and directly bring Defi to everyone and businesses around the world. Our ecosystem is built with a single goal of bringing prosperity to the community and supporting businesses around the world to grow. Our ecosystem is built with one sole purpose - to bring prosperity to the community. The components of our ecosystem include: CO2 Bank - A decentralized community banking platform (already launched) CO2 Money - A platform for business and consumer investment capital (already launched) CO2 Swap - A powerful and convenient swapping tool (already launched) CO2 NFT - Exclusive NFT Finance (NFTFi) platform (coming soon) CO2 Burn - A tool to track the progress of token burning within the ecosystem (coming soon) History of your project. Release date: 08/08/2023 What’s next for your project? And there are more exciting surprises coming soon: New York (secret - coming soon) Tokyo (secret - coming soon) Paris (secret - coming soon) Hongkong (secret - coming soon) London (secret - coming soon) All these products complement each other and create a robust and sustainable ecosystem. What can your token be used for?
|1 CO2 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CO2 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CO2 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CO2 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CO2 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CO2 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CO2 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CO2 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CO2 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CO2 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CO2 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CO2 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CO2 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CO2 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CO2 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CO2 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CO2 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CO2 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CO2 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CO2 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CO2 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CO2 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CO2 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CO2 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CO2 兌換 MAD
.د.م--