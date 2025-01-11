CloudCoin Finance 價格 (CCFI)
今天 CloudCoin Finance (CCFI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CCFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CloudCoin Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.27K USD
- CloudCoin Finance 當天價格變化爲 -0.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CCFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CCFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CloudCoin Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CloudCoin Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CloudCoin Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CloudCoin Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.06%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CloudCoin Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.03%
-0.02%
+0.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is CloudCoin Finance (CCFI)? CloudCoin Finance is the next-generation cross-chain & multi-chain decentralized finance, market maker, trading, and liquidity provider DAO driven powered by CCFI Token CCFI is the native utility token that is used for: * Token payments, CloudCoin Finance has its own payment system that can be added to any website. * Running validator nodes on the network via staking CCFI tokens. * The project's strong business cases including IoT, AI, and Green Energy powered by Hydrogen. * Used for governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated. CCFI features include: * Governance * Launchpad * Staking * Liquidity Providing * Farming * NFT Marketplace * Bridges to over 18 blockchains NULS, ETH, HECO, OKC, ONE, Polygon, KCC, TRON, CRO, AVAX, AETH, FTM, Metis, IoTex, Optimism, Klaytn, ENULS, KavaEVM, with more will be added, meaning that the tokens can be swapped with very low fees between blockchains * RaidaPay App * CCFI Launchpad App How Many CCFI Tokens Are There in Circulation? CCFI launched its main net on the 1st of August, 2021 with 1,428,160,512 CCFI tokens created at Genesis. The supply is fixed, it will never be increased, there are no transaction fees, and plans for burning. The swaps of tokens between the blockchains are done within the total fixed supply of 1,428,160,512 CCFI tokens. Who Are the Founders of CloudCoin Finance? CloudCoin Finance is supported by a team of 10 tech, and non-tech professionals based in Germany, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, and Romania. Where Can I Buy CloudCoin Finance (CCFI)? CCFI is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with cryptocurrency and USDT pairs currently available.
