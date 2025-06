什麼是CLOSED (CLOSED)

CLOSED is the politically charged memecoin that tackles illegal immigration, social cohesion, and economic strain with bold narrative and real-world impact. CLOSED is a narrative-driven memecoin that shines a provocative spotlight on the complex issue of illegal immigration in the United States. Blending satire, politics, and community engagement, CLOSED uses the meme medium to ignite conversations about fairness, public resources, and social stability. The project highlights the real-world impact of illegal immigration on public services, low-skilled job markets, and national cohesion—issues often overlooked in mainstream crypto narratives. By weaving a message of balance and societal responsibility, CLOSED positions itself as more than a meme—it’s a symbol of social community. 🔺 Our mission: Allocate a portion of proceeds to support families affected by the challenges of illegal immigration, helping them access the tools they need to rebuild. 🔺 Our vision: A meme-powered community with a purpose—to blend humor, tension, and activism into a project that sparks discussion and delivers tangible support.

CLOSED (CLOSED) 資源 官網

CLOSED(CLOSED)代幣經濟

