cliza（CLIZA）資訊

Cliza is a token launchpad protocol that streamlines the often complicated process of deploying ERC‑20 tokens and adding initial liquidity, all from a single public tweet. By tagging “@cliza_ai” on X (formerly Twitter), anyone can deploy a new token, set up single‑sided liquidity on Uniswap v3, and permanently lock the liquidity position. Under the hood, Cliza creates a Uniswap pool, mints 100% (or a specified percentage) of the newly deployed tokens into that pool, and then locks the corresponding Uniswap v3 NFT to protect against rug pulls. Additionally, Cliza splits trading fees so that 90% are routed back to the original token creator’s smart wallet—generated seamlessly via Privy—while 10% go to Cliza for service and maintenance. This innovative system removes most of the friction and complexity typically associated with token launches by eliminating private key management hurdles, discouraging bot sniping through obfuscated contract addresses, and promoting a fair launch environment. By reducing technical overhead, Cliza opens up tokenization for a wide variety of use cases, spanning art, music, open‑source software, or even personal brands, all with minimal risk and effort for creators.