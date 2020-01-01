Clancy（CLANCY）資訊

$CLANCY is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. It’s created purely for entertainment, with no inherent value, financial promises, or structured development plan. Drawing inspiration from Clancy, a koala celebrated for its resilience in the face of hardship, the project embodies endurance, adaptability, and community engagement. The liquidity pool has been permanently burned, and the token features zero transaction fees, ensuring a transparent and equitable trading process. It offers no investment rewards, staking options, or practical utilities, remaining a lighthearted, community-focused digital asset.