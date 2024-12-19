CitaDAO 價格 (KNIGHT)
今天 CitaDAO (KNIGHT) 的實時價格爲 0.00132613 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.93M USD。KNIGHT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CitaDAO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.66K USD
- CitaDAO 當天價格變化爲 -4.61%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.46B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KNIGHT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KNIGHT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CitaDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CitaDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000083653。
在過去60天內，CitaDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000256062。
在過去90天內，CitaDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.61%
|30天
|$ +0.0000083653
|+0.63%
|60天
|$ +0.0000256062
|+1.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CitaDAO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-4.61%
+0.91%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
CitaDAO is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform for Real Estate to be tokenized on-chain, built on the Ethereum ecosystem. CitaDAO aims to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability in the existing real estate ecosystem by creating interoperability with other DeFi applications/primitives that operate on the Ethereum protocol. Real estate token allows the community to diversify their portfolio on-chain to generate stable yield through real-world assets that have constant liquidity through AMM. We are building a platform that creates easier, borderless, transparent, and scalable access to real estate for the community. By tokenizing and transacting real estate on-chain, we aim to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability plaguing the existing real estate universe. With DeFi gaining popularity over the past years, the ecosystem needs alternative sources of yield generation beyond lending protocols and trading fees. Real estate is an asset that has a proven track record of value and real-world income stream that will provide higher and more sustainable yields in the DeFi ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 AUD
A$0.002121808
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0010476427
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 EUR
€0.0012730848
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 USD
$0.00132613
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 MYR
RM0.005967585
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0465073791
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 JPY
¥0.2081493648
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1371351033
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 INR
₹0.1129067082
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 IDR
Rp21.7398325872
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 PHP
₱0.0783079765
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0675265396
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 BRL
R$0.008354619
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0018963659
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 BDT
৳0.158472535
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 NGN
₦2.062397376
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0556576761
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 VES
Bs0.0663065
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3689824112
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 KZT
₸0.6932079349
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 THB
฿0.0457249624
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0432848832
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0011802557
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0103040301
|1 KNIGHT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0132347774