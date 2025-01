什麼是Cirque Du Sol (CIRC)

Welcome to Cirque Du Sol - Where anything is possible in the Solana Circus. the only circus where the absurd is standard and the impossible is just another Tuesday. Get your presale tickets now, or risk missing the greatest, most retarded shitshow on chain - where everything means nothing, and nothing is everything, except when it's about the memes. Just remember, at Cirque Du Sol, the only thing taken seriously is not taking anything seriously.

