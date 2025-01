什麼是Circularity Finance (CIFI)

Circularity Finance is an innovative project positioned at the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and sustainable development. It leverages blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem that revolves around two utility tokens - CIFI and REFI. These tokens play a pivotal role in accessing various business micro-services and deploying Smart Assets, respectively, within the Circularity Finance ecosystem. The platform's architecture is built upon the principles regulatory on-boarding processes along with those favorable qualities of liquidity mining protocols, a concept rooted in DeFi, where liquidity providers are incentivized through token rewards. Circularity Finance extends this concept by integrating it with sustainability-focused mechanisms.

Circularity Finance (CIFI) 資源 白皮書 官網