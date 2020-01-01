Cipher Protocol（CIPHER）資訊

Privacy-AI Optimization-Scalability Cipher Protocol is a next-generation layer one blockchain focused on delivering unparalleled privacy, security, and scalability. Leveraging technologies such as zk-SNARKs, Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and AI-driven network optimization, Cipher Protocol aims to redefine privacy in the Web3 era.

Why Choose Cipher Protocol?

Privacy First Advanced zk-SNARKs and FHE ensure user privacy, confidential transactions, and data protection.

AI-Driven Scalability AI manages network efficiency, predictive resource allocation, and smart contract security audits.

EVM Compatibility Compatible with EVM for seamless integration with Ethereum tools and dApps.

Seamless Interoperability Built on Ethereum, it enables cross-chain compatibility and privacy-preserving transactions.

Decentralized Governance Community-driven decision-making with AI-enhanced voting mechanisms.

Hybrid Consensus Combines PoS and zk-SNARKs for secure, efficient, and decentralized validation.

Use Case

Confidential Decentralized Finance

Anonymous Donations and Crowdfunding

Private Identity Management

Private Smart Contracts

Privacy-Preserving Cross-Border Payments