什麼是Chunks (CHUNKS)

Chunks is the utility token of the Goons of Balatroon ecosystem and lives on the Arbitrum blockchain. It is a fixed-supply token with hyper-deflationary tokenomics and a taxation system that contributes to the ecosystem's overall health by feeding real-yield reward opportunities to $GOB holders, Goons NFT holders, and the token itself. Players will also eventually be able to use the token for PvP skill wagering within the GOB gaming platform. Games such as the GOB TCG will offer a game mode where players can stake CHUNKS tokens where the winners take all in a zero-sum game.

