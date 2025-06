什麼是Chumbi Valley (CHMB)

Chumbi Valley is an enchanting RPG Play-to-Earn blockchain game being built on BSC & Polygon. Chumbi Valley features NFT creatures and original art inspired by Pokemon and Studio Ghibli. Chumbi are adorable bipedal NFT creatures that inhabit a mysterious forest valley. As the main character, you can breed and collect Chumbi, explore with them and battle to earn crypto rewards. Earn additional rewards by working with your Chumbi to maintain a farm and grow crops. Gather in-game resources to craft NFT items and even earn while offline with Chumbi automation spells. Additionally, you can own NFT land plots in Chumbi Village, where you can interact with other players and build a community.

Chumbi Valley (CHMB) 資源 白皮書 官網

Chumbi Valley(CHMB)代幣經濟

了解 Chumbi Valley(CHMB)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 CHMB 代幣的完整經濟學!