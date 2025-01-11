Chronicum 價格 (CHRO)
今天 Chronicum (CHRO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.92K USD。CHRO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Chronicum 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.14 USD
- Chronicum 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 124.31M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CHRO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CHRO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Chronicum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Chronicum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Chronicum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Chronicum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.96%
|60天
|$ 0
|-23.10%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Chronicum 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
*WyndBlast Play and Earn* WyndBlast is a play-to-earn (P2E) multiplayer cooperative game built on the Avalanche blockchain. This is the first game that will be taking place in the Chronica Sola verse, however, it will certainly not be the last as we plan to develop more games in the near future where players can use their assets from the previous games. *Team Building and Gameplay* In WyndBlast, players will be able to breed and raise fantastic dragons known as Wynds, recruit and train Mercenaries, forge material they find on the battlefield into powerful weaponry, and take them into battle against NPCs (PVE) and other players (PVP). Players will also be able to take on Daily Activities that will reward them with in-game currency and CHRO, as well as trade units and weapons in the Marketplace.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CHRO 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CHRO 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CHRO 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CHRO 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CHRO 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CHRO 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CHRO 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CHRO 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CHRO 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CHRO 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CHRO 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CHRO 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHRO 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CHRO 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CHRO 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CHRO 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CHRO 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CHRO 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CHRO 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CHRO 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CHRO 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CHRO 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CHRO 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CHRO 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CHRO 兌換 MAD
.د.م--