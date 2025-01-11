Cholo Pepe 價格 (CHOLO)
今天 Cholo Pepe (CHOLO) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 8.17K USD。CHOLO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cholo Pepe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.37 USD
- Cholo Pepe 當天價格變化爲 +0.62%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CHOLO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CHOLO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cholo Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cholo Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Cholo Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Cholo Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30天
|$ 0
|-14.66%
|60天
|$ 0
|-25.47%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cholo Pepe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.22%
+0.62%
-0.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Cholo Pepe is a memecoin by the people, for the people. CP's goal is to make $CHOLO a strong community meme coin for the tadpoles, not for the whales. Global marketing will be executed. La raza outreach will start in the hood and ripple out across oceans. - Commitment to Fair Launch - LP Will Be 100% Burned - Transparency of Wallets and Their Designations There will be a creator’s wallet of 4 % for the team (2% for each team member), 8% strictly for marketing and ads, 2% for airdrops and 2% for burns. These address will be provided to the public that way it can be easily tracked. Backstory On Saturday June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Ave and Soto St -- Chaos struck. The ring leader of the disruption, known locally as Cholo Pepe, incited chants of rage from the surrounding crowd while speaking to the ongoing trend of billionaires manipulating meme coin currencies to exacerbate their wealth at the expense of smaller coin holders. “I am fucking tired of seeing these bitch ass nerds steal money. They continue to steal from honest hardworking people. Those people are my neighbors, homies, and mi familia. Stealing from them is stealing from me. You foo’s have been taking advantage of my raza. It’s time me and my homies show you what’s up cabrónes. We’re going to suck you guys dry.” Whisperings of a proletariat meme coin launch constructed by Cholo Pepe and his raza are making waves across working class communities. What do we know right know? Not a lot. Cholo Pepe is keeping his lips tight on details of the new coin—but if the movement at the local level is any indication of the future success of the coin, you’ll want to keep yours eyes open for this one.
