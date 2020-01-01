Chillax（CHILLAX）資訊

Chillax ($CHILLAX) is a meme-based cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, combining community-driven fun with real utility. The token powers staking rewards, community incentives, and exclusive content access. With a capped supply of 999,999,999.62 tokens and a deflationary model, Chillax aims for long-term sustainability. Currently listed on Pump.Fun, the project focuses on expanding to more exchanges, introducing NFTs, and building strategic partnerships while keeping the community at its core.