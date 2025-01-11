Child Support 價格 ($CS)
今天 Child Support ($CS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$CS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Child Support 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 27.24 USD
- Child Support 當天價格變化爲 +0.08%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $CS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $CS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Child Support 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Child Support 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Child Support 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Child Support 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|-10.93%
|60天
|$ 0
|-33.78%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Child Support 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.06%
+0.08%
-1.80%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? With the latest features of blockchain like NFT, Child Support is aiming to create a moderate platform for both trading of NFT and a transparent charity platform. Child Support is a platform that connects the non-profit community by providing an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. Child Support services include an internal exchange for converting Child Support Token into BUSD. Now charity organizations can easily use our platform to accept crypto as a donation. We have paved the way for the crypto economy to charity. What makes your project unique? Non-profits confront significant problems in terms of trust: Approximately one-third of Americans do not trust philanthropic organizations to spend their contributions wisely, and more than 60% of people worldwide do not believe such organizations can fulfil their aims. History of your project. Almost every new project in the blockchain market strives to capture the audience's attention and engagement, whether they are providing a solution or any cases or not. But Child Support is aiming to create a community around the project with the main goal to help children around the world. Child Support stands for something and represents all those who are willing to help the ones who need help. Child Support serves both as a decentralized autonomous charity. Also, it offers a solution to charity organizations that were not able to accept crypto as a charity in past to utilize this new space. What’s next for your project? Child Support was built with one purpose - to build the best decentralized technology available to the world while building mass adoption of cryptocurrency and making an equal impact on humanity at the same time. What can your token be used for? Child Support bridges the new world of decentralized finance with a such noble cause and unlocks new possibilities for them.
