什麼是Chikn Worm (WORM)

$WORM is the primary token used for Crafting and Foraging in the Chikn ecosystem. The little wrigglers beneath the dirt are often overlooked, but any gardener will tell you just how important $WORM are. Living beneath your FarmLand NFT, $WORM help turn over soil, bringing valuable resources and crafting blueprints to the surface. At launch, the token was billed as a replacement for $FEED rewards that were approaching exhaustion. Like $FEED, players generate $WORM through their LP Farm.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Chikn Worm (WORM) 資源 官網