Chickenus Maximus 價格 (CHICKENUS)
今天 Chickenus Maximus (CHICKENUS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 94.80K USD。CHICKENUS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Chickenus Maximus 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Chickenus Maximus 當天價格變化爲 -40.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CHICKENUS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CHICKENUS 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Chickenus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000651982024285389。
在過去30天內，Chickenus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Chickenus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Chickenus Maximus 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000651982024285389
|-40.88%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Chickenus Maximus 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.45%
-40.88%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Chickenus Maximus, the feathered star of a memecoin launched in April 2025, has pecked its way into the crypto and gaming worlds, inspired by Elon Musk’s quirky antics in Path of Exile 2. In this unforgiving action RPG set on the dark continent of Wraeclast, Musk introduced Chickenus Maximus during a livestream on April 7, 2025, as the loyal companion to his high-level character, Kekius Maximus. The memecoin, riding the hype of Musk’s eccentric persona, exploded on X, blending blockchain buzz with gaming lore. Kekius Maximus, a name dripping with meme culture (think “Kek” from Pepe fame), is Musk’s hardcore-mode warrior in Path of Exile 2, a game notorious for its brutal difficulty and permanent-death stakes. Chickenus Maximus, revealed as his mount, injects humor into this grim world—a Roman-inspired chicken strutting beside a battle-hardened exile. Musk’s naming moment sparked a frenzy, with X posts on April 10, 2025, showing fans minting tokens and memes in its honor, amplifying the coin’s viral ascent. In-game, Chickenus Maximus isn’t just a pet; it’s a symbol of Musk’s flair for the absurd. While Kekius Maximus carves through foes with top-tier gear, Chickenus clucks along, a bizarre duo defying Wraeclast’s darkness. The memecoin mirrors this oddity—its value tied less to utility and more to Musk’s cult-like influence. Yet, skepticism lingers. Gamers question Musk’s skills, suspecting boosted accounts behind his leaderboard rank. Chickenus Maximus, and its token, don’t prove his prowess—they’re a distraction, a clucky sideshow. Still, the memecoin thrives on Musk’s narrative. Chickenus Maximus, paired with Kekius Maximus, embodies his knack for turning niche hobbies into cultural phenomena. In Path of Exile 2’s brutal landscape, this chicken stands out—a feathered anomaly fueling a crypto craze. Whether Musk grinds or buys his way to glory, Chickenus Maximus and its memecoin cluck onward, a testament to his ability to merge gaming, absurdity, and market hype into one eccentric legacy.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 CHICKENUS 兌換 MXN
$--