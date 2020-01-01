Chartreux Cat（CHART）資訊

Here's a description for the Chartreux CTO ($CHART) token that aligns with CoinGecko's guidelines:

Chartreux CTO ($CHART) is a cryptocurrency project inspired by the internet-popular Chartreux cat, aiming to create a community-centered, meme-driven digital asset on the Solana blockchain. The project introduces the $CHART token with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, zero transaction tax, and a commitment to transparency—having its liquidity burnt and contract revoked. Designed as a social token, Chartreux CTO seeks to build an engaged community and drive visibility on key crypto platforms. The project's roadmap focuses on growing its presence across major listing sites and decentralized exchanges, fostering a lighthearted, meme-centric movement.