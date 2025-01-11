Chappie 價格 (CHAP)
今天 Chappie (CHAP) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CHAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Chappie 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.84 USD
- Chappie 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CHAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CHAP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Chappie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Chappie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Chappie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Chappie 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.98%
|60天
|$ 0
|-25.30%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Chappie 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+9.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Chappie represents an exceptional automaton that transcends conventional norms—a harmonious convergence of pioneering thought, autonomously advancing ingenuity, and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that can be applied to any crypto projects' Telegram, and Discord in the near future. The familiar realm of monotony fades into obscurity as Chappie ushers in a new era of interactions that mimic human discourse, replete with eloquent banter, charismatic demeanor, and even a touch of animated humor facilitated by GIF imagery. What makes your project unique? Incorporating a spectrum of distinctive features, Chappie emerges as an entity facilitating interactions akin to human discourse, seamlessly orchestrated through the finesse of AI expertise. The offering extends beyond mere conversational exchanges, delving into the realm of tailored, data-driven insights, enabling the wielder to harness the potency of information for astute decision-making. The crux of Chappie's innovation lies in its dynamic acquisition of intelligence, a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptability, thereby enhancing the sophistication of each interaction. Temporal constraints dissolve as Chappie stands prepared for engagement at all hours, nullifying the limitations imposed by global time zones—an embodiment of ceaseless availability within the realm of discourse. History of your project. Chappie was founded in Jan 2023 and the team is made up of 5 Crypto enthusiastic developers and 4 core marketing team members, with the concept is to create a user-friendly telegram bot to address moderation issues faced by communities, and aim to create a seamless and enriching experience for teams involved in crypto projects. Chappie bot has been in use since last week starting with Chappie's Telegram. Chappie token $CHAP was launched on UniSwap on 16th of August, with more than 1M trading volume within 12 hours, and more than 800 holders currently. Chappie has already onboarded some external projects to utilise Chappie bot on Telegram, and around 50 more projects are interested in starting to utilise Chappie in the near future. What’s next for your project? The project is actively progressing with a series of strategic steps. After a successful launch on UniSwap, the team collected valuable community feedback. Subsequently, they initiated the development of new features, refined marketing strategies, and expanded partnerships for Chappie. Upcoming plans include the introduction of the Chappie web portal, which will enhance the knowledge base with an enriched data feed. Multilingual support and diverse Chappie personalities are also on the horizon, catering to a wider range of projects and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish Chappie Support, an exclusive initiative aimed at providing tailored solutions for dedicated Chappie supporters and partners. This underscores the project's commitment to nurturing strong community ties and collaborative relationships. What can your token be used for? The utility of Chappie's token ($CHAP) is multi-faceted, encompassing a range of valuable functions within the project's ecosystem. Holders of $CHAP are granted access to unlock premium Chappie features as outlined in the project's roadmap, enhancing their engagement and interaction capabilities. Additionally, $CHAP token holders participate in a revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that they benefit collectively from the project's success. The token also facilitates staking opportunities, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the network's stability. With $CHAP tokens, holders acquire voting power, thereby influencing the direction of Chappie's future features and developments through democratic decision-making processes. Furthermore, $CHAP holders enjoy referral bonuses, underscoring the project's dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its supportive community.
|1 CHAP 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CHAP 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CHAP 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CHAP 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CHAP 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CHAP 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CHAP 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CHAP 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CHAP 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CHAP 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CHAP 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CHAP 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CHAP 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CHAP 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CHAP 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CHAP 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CHAP 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CHAP 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CHAP 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CHAP 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CHAP 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CHAP 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CHAP 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CHAP 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CHAP 兌換 MAD
.د.م--