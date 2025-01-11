ChangeNOW 價格 (NOW)
今天 ChangeNOW (NOW) 的實時價格爲 0.127645 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NOW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ChangeNOW 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.25K USD
- ChangeNOW 當天價格變化爲 +1.24%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NOW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NOW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ChangeNOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00156164。
在過去30天內，ChangeNOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0162146677。
在過去60天內，ChangeNOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0048488250。
在過去90天內，ChangeNOW 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04147315275477279。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00156164
|+1.24%
|30天
|$ -0.0162146677
|-12.70%
|60天
|$ +0.0048488250
|+3.80%
|90天
|$ +0.04147315275477279
|+48.13%
ChangeNOW 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.08%
+1.24%
-8.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is ChangeNOW Token? NOW is the native digital asset introduced by ChangeNOW, an instant exchange platform, to serve as an internal currency on NOW products. At this moment, the token is used as a means of payment for asset listing fees on ChangeNOW, as well as is the platform’s own stakeable token. What Makes ChangeNOW Token Unique? NOW tokens fuel all the products within the NOW product ecosystem. You can get NOW Token as cashback at ChangeNOW or NOW Wallet. Also, you can get up to 6.25% ROI yearly by staking it! Token’s use area is constantly widening for individuals and businesses to add new possibilities. Meanwhile, regular quarter burns increase the value of each token. Where ChangeNOW Tokens can be used? Use NOW Tokens to purchase goods and services with NOW Payments Pay for nodes services in NOW Nodes at special prices using NOW Tokens. Gain access to Pro account in ChangeNOW, which offer up to 20% fee back on every transaction. Take out crypto loans using NOW tokens as collateral. Pay for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks using NOW Tokens. And much more How Many ChangeNOW Tokens Are There in Circulation? Total supply of NOW Tokens is 199,763,509.9. It has been already burnt 102,190,154.33 NOW Tokens and it will continue until their number reaches 100,000,000! Allocation of NOW Tokens: 40% Reserve 12% Development fund 12% Advisors and corporate evangelists 12% Marketing needs 10% Risks prevention 30% Airdrop 14% Team bonuses 10% Private investors Staking ChangeNOW Tokens NOW Token holders have the opportunity to stake their funds by 6,25 % per annum! Rewards are granted weekly and accumulated in a staking pool. You can redeem or restake them partially or fully as desired. How Is the ChangeNOW Network Secured? NOW is supported by the reliable Binance Chain and Ethereum networks for consensus. This token contracts are thoroughly audited, with no extra minting or admin features, ensuring full decentralization and security. Additionally, ChangeNOW has est
|1 NOW 兌換 AUD
A$0.2067849
|1 NOW 兌換 GBP
￡0.10339245
|1 NOW 兌換 EUR
€0.12381565
|1 NOW 兌換 USD
$0.127645
|1 NOW 兌換 MYR
RM0.57312605
|1 NOW 兌換 TRY
₺4.5211859
|1 NOW 兌換 JPY
¥20.12578715
|1 NOW 兌換 RUB
₽12.97256135
|1 NOW 兌換 INR
₹11.00172255
|1 NOW 兌換 IDR
Rp2,092.5406488
|1 NOW 兌換 PHP
₱7.531055
|1 NOW 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.44990185
|1 NOW 兌換 BRL
R$0.7811874
|1 NOW 兌換 CAD
C$0.1838088
|1 NOW 兌換 BDT
৳15.5701371
|1 NOW 兌換 NGN
₦197.8982551
|1 NOW 兌換 UAH
₴5.3968306
|1 NOW 兌換 VES
Bs6.765185
|1 NOW 兌換 PKR
Rs35.54530315
|1 NOW 兌換 KZT
₸67.3582665
|1 NOW 兌換 THB
฿4.4267286
|1 NOW 兌換 TWD
NT$4.22632595
|1 NOW 兌換 CHF
Fr0.11615695
|1 NOW 兌換 HKD
HK$0.9930781
|1 NOW 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.2815558